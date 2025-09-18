Gambia condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia has strongly condemned the recent Israeli strike on Qatar, expressing deep concern over the escalating violence and its potential impact on regional peace.

Announcing Gambia’s position on the matter at the Qatar Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, Vice President Muhammed Jallow said the brutal attack on Qatar’s territory on September 9, violated its sovereignty, as well as the principles of international law.

He expressed Gambia’s solidarity with the State of Qatar in these critical times and its deep appreciation for its mediation efforts to resolve conflicts around the world, particularly the war on the Gaza Strip.

He affirmed Gambia’s firm and unwavering commitment to dialogue and peaceful coexistence among countries in order to enhance regional and international efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

He also called on the international community to take immediate and deterrent measures against Israel to ensure accountability and prevent impunity for the crimes it commits against innocent people and civilians.

Regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, VP Jallow highlighted Gambia’s support for the Arab Peace Initiative and the establishment of a free, independent, and sovereign State of Palestine.

He noted that the ongoing war in Gaza has been prolonged and must stop, especially given the large number of innocent victims and the loss of children’s access to education and health opportunities, which has long-term consequences.

He called on Arab and Islamic countries to mobilise resources and energies to support the Palestinian people in Gaza and enable them to access humanitarian aid without restrictions or conditions.

He stated that Gambia joins the international community in condemning the construction of any settlement in the occupied Arab territories, considering it a violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also supports international recognition of the State of Palestine.

He concluded his remarks by emphasising the importance of solidarity and unity among Arab and Islamic countries in the face of Israeli arrogance, and the need for concerted efforts to achieve a peaceful political solution that guarantees security and stability throughout the region.