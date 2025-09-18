NAMs condemn removal of auditor general

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

During a heated debate in the National Assembly on the forceful removal of Auditor General Modou Ceesay yesterday, a large number of Members across the political divide expressed dissatisfaction with the forceful removal of Mr Ceesay on Monday.

One of the loudest voices was the opposition UDP Banjul North Member Modou Lamin Bah, who tried to persuade his colleagues to suspend all business until Mr Ceesay is returned to his office.

In his contribution on the matter, Bah also said the country cannot be run on sentiments. “What is happening before us is totally unacceptable. The forceful removal of the auditor general from office by the Inspector General of Police and his men is not correct and it violates and compromises the independence of the National Audit Office. If we are very serious as a parliament, we must cease business right now. We should not be working as parliamentarians because the most important office in this country is being seized by the president and we cannot be here talking as if we don’t know what is happening. Let us not be hypocrites. Let us be responsible people. We are the representatives of the people,” Bah told his colleagues.

He also condemned the arrest of members of anti –corruption protest group GALA, accusing the police of highhandedness by releasing tear gas and bundling arrestees into the back of Pick-up cars.

Another Member, Yaya Sanyang of Latrikunda, also of the UDP, said the president has violated the constitution more than 20 times. “I urge members of this Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against him if he did not reverse this decision on the auditor general immediately,” the ever outspoken NAM said.

Another UDP NAM Sulayman Saho of Central Badibbu, described AG Ceesay’s removal as an “abuse of office and authority” by the president.

The Independent Janjangbureh lawmaker Omar Jammeh echoed similar sentiments charging that the president was wrong to act in the way he did. “The police should have no business going to the NAO. You cannot intimidate our independent institutions by using force to remove officials. The office of the AG is doing his work and it seems the executive is not comfortable because there are a lot of corruption cases exposed by the audit,” Jammeh said.

The NRP Member for Upper Saloum Alagie Mbow, condemned the removal, saying the constitution explicitly protects the office of the auditor general from executive interference and that the office is not synonymous with redeployments or otherwise.

The APRC No To Alliance Member for Foni Kansala Almamy Gibba, who tabled the motion, charged that the president’s actions undermined the independence of the NAO and weakened “our democratic institutions.” “This is a moment for parliament to demonstrate courage, foresight and unwavering commitment to the principle of good governance and assure Gambians that this Assembly remains a guardian to their rights and freedom.

However a number of other NAMs, mainly nominated ones including Fatoumatta Jawara, argued that the power to hire and fire resides in the president. Jawara even condemned members of GALA for standing in solidarity with AG Ceesay, saying it is “none of their business”