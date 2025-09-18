GRA delegation attends WATAF meeting

- Advertisement -

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe, and his delegation are currently taking part in the 7th High Level Policy Dialogue (HLPD) held by the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) from September 15 to 19, 2025, in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The annual forum serves as a critical platform for West African revenue authorities to discuss major tax administration challenges and develop collective strategies to improve domestic revenue mobilisation in the region.

CG Darboe, a former chairperson of WATAF, led the Gambian delegation, reflecting the country’s proactive leadership role in regional tax reforms and collaboration. His participation is part of a broader engagement by GRA in international fiscal policy discourse, underscoring the authority’s commitment to modernising fiscal systems, advancing digital revenue collection, and enhancing transparency and compliance.

Organised under the theme, “Financing Development through Effective Tax Systems”, the forum resonates deeply with the core mandate of revenue institutions.

At the dialogue, Commissioner General Darboe and his team contributed insights on leveraging technology for revenue mobilisation, sharing Gambia’s successful digital transformation initiatives.

Key reforms highlighted included the transition to the ASYCUDA World system for customs automation, the establishment of a National Single Window for trade facilitation, digital tax stamps for excisable products, and other innovations such as e-tracking for transit cargo and digital weighbridges at key ports. These efforts have notably strengthened revenue collection and trade efficiency while combating tax evasion and smuggling in The Gambia.

“As tax administrators, we face common challenges such as tax evasion, tax base erosion, and the informal economy’s complexity. However, these challenges also present opportunities for regional collaboration. Sharing best practices, innovative approaches, and leveraging technology can enhance our collective capacity to mobilise revenue effectively,” CG Darboe told the meeting.

He disclosed that the GRA remains committed to fostering regional partnerships, aligning its policies with international standards, and ensuring that “our tax systems are fair, transparent, and efficient”.

“We believe that harmonisation of tax policies within Ecowas and UEMOA frameworks can significantly improve revenue mobilisation and reduce harmful tax competition. In this digital age, technology is a catalyst for reform. The adoption of advanced data analytics, digital payment solutions, and automated systems can improve compliance, reduce administrative costs, and enhance taxpayer services.”

CG Darboe added that cross-border cooperation, facilitated by shared data and information exchange, is essential to combat tax evasion and illicit financial flows.