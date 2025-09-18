Economist writes to Barrow over removal of Auditor General

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Musa Basadi Jawara, an economist and business acumen has written to President Adama Barrow urging him to out of sincerity and love for country reconsider his decision to forcefully remove Auditor General Modou Ceesay.

In a strongly worded letter shared with The Standard, Mr Jawara wrote: “I hope this letter finds you well. As someone who has written extensively on issues of national interest, I am writing to express my concerns regarding the redeployment of the Auditor General, Mr Modou Ceesay, to the position of Minister of Trade and subsequent forceful removal from office.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Gambia Armed Forces, custodian of the Constitution, and the leader tasked with overseeing the general well-being of the Gambian people, your office holds immense responsibility. I renew my allegiance and total support to you in this noble endeavour and pray for your good health and mental acuity in discharging your presidential functions,” Jawara said.

Jawara who recently published his latest memoir “From Village Life in The Gambia to Global Views in Washington, DC, and beyond,” documenting issues of governance added: “As you may recall, your national address regarding the assets of former President Yahya Jammeh was a significant development, following the protests by Gambian youths under the banner of GALA – Gambians Against Looted Assets. In your address, you directed the National Assembly’s committee and the National Audit Office to conduct their findings and assured the public that anyone found culpable would face the law. This move was widely welcomed by the Gambian people.

“While the elevation of an individual can represent growth and advancement, I am perplexed by Mr Ceesay’s reported refusal to accept the ministerial position. Mr Ceesay’s decision to decline the ministerial position is a rare display of integrity and commitment to public service, demonstrating his dedication to his role as Auditor General. As he has publicly stated, he intends to continue serving in his current capacity.”

He said redeploying the auditor general at this critical juncture may interfere with the process and potentially dilute the efficacy, veracity, and integrity of the report.

“A new auditor general may not be familiar with the intricacies of the investigation, which could lead to delays and undermine the progress made so far. I urge you to consider the potential implications of this redeployment on the investigation’s progress and outcome. Given the significance of this matter, I respectfully request that you rescind your decision and allow Mr Ceesay to complete his functions as auditor general, ensuring the continuity and effectiveness of the investigation.”