Assembly urged to intervene in Auditor General’s ‘unlawful’ removal  

By Omar Bah

Gambia Participates has declared the removal of the auditor general unlawful and called on the National Assembly to take swift action in exercising their oversight powers on the matter.

The anti-corruption civic advocacy group also raised concerns over procedural irregularities and the impact on public accountability.

It argues that the dismissal lacked adherence to constitutional and legal provisions governing the office of the auditor general.

In a recent statement, Gambia Participates emphasised that the Auditor General’s office plays a critical role in ensuring transparency and integrity within government financial management.

They noted that any removal must follow due process, including thorough investigation and parliamentary approval.

According to the organisation, these steps were bypassed in the recent decision, undermining democratic checks and balances.

The group also urged civil society, media, and international partners to monitor the situation closely to safeguard governance standards.

Gambia Participates also expresses its strongest condemnation of the deployment of the Police exercising force to remove the auditor general from his office.

“This action exceeds the constitutional powers of the Executive and constitutes an unlawful interference with the independence of the NAO. The office of the auditor general is an independent office constitutionally armoured from the direction and control of any person or authority in the execution of its mandate.”

Gambia Participates demands the government to ensure immediate cease of any “unlawful action” against the auditor general, allow him to resume work immediately and continue his service to the nation.