NaNA champions nationwide breastfeeding campaign

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) has embarked on a nationwide tour to collect and highlight success stories from mothers practicing exclusive breastfeeding.

The tour, which is part of the World Breastfeeding Week 2025 celebrations, aims to amplify the voices of women who have overcome challenges hindering their ability to practice exclusive breastfeeding.

Haddy Jagne, a lactating mother, shared her story of juggling learning with caring for her 10-month-old baby while practicing exclusive breastfeeding. Despite the challenges, she emphasised that the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding far outweigh the difficulties. She highlighted the positive impact of exclusive breastfeeding on the health of babies, including reduced risks of infections such as pneumonia, diarrhea, and ear infections.

Alagie Mbye, Communication Officer at NaNA, emphasised that exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months significantly reduces the risk of infections and helps mothers return to their pre-pregnancy weight faster. He also noted that fathers are playing a crucial role in supporting their breastfeeding partners, despite the challenges.

The nationwide tour is one of several initiatives championed by NaNA to amplify mothers’ voices and promote exclusive breastfeeding. The program aims to share personal accounts of breastfeeding journeys to educate communities and influence behavior change, advocate for stronger support systems, family involvement, and policy action on infant nutrition, and encourage a new generation of caregivers to follow suit and promote exclusive breastfeeding.

The team visited several places, including Bwiam hospital, Jarra Soma, Nyagen Sanjal, Kuntaur, Sami Karantaba, Brikama Ba, Basse Mansajang Kunda, Brikama, Farato, and Kanifing General Hospital. The stories collected during the tour will be used to publish success stories on World Breastfeeding Week 2025.

The initiative aims to bring to light the quiet strength of women who have nurtured their children through exclusive breastfeeding. Mothers used the platform to share their triumphs, bust myths, and encourage a new generation of caregivers to follow suit. By promoting exclusive breastfeeding, NaNA hopes to improve the health and well-being of mothers and babies across The Gambia.