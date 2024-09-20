Gambia draws Senegal at Wafu U-20 tourney

- Advertisement -

The Young Scorpions tamed the roaring Senegalese lion curbs yesterday, forcing the reigning champions to a draw at the Wafu Zone A youth championship in Monrovia.

In Coach Lie Bojang’s typical never-give-up spirit, the Gambian side came from behind to lead 2-1 before the Senegalese managed to catch up with an equalizer to make it -2-2.

Lamin Sillah orchestrated the Gambia’s come back with substitute Alasana Badjie stunning the opponents with the second goal for The Gambia.

The results put Senegal in front on 4 points and a guaranteed place in the semifinals. The Lions had earlier beaten Mali 2-0 in their opener.

The Gambia now takes on Mali on Saturday needing only to avoid defeat to secure a semifinal place.