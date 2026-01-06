Gambia fencing association elects its first executive

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Fencing Association (GFA) recently held its first historic executive congress at the Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC)’s Olympic House.

This marks a major milestone in the formal development of fencing in The Gambia.

In his welcoming remarks, Ebrima Saho, the president- elect, highlighted the need for unity, sound governance, and collective effort to grow the sport locally and internationally.

Bubacarr Zaidi, Jallow, the GNOC assistant technical director, conducted the elections and reaffirmed the GNOC’s commitment to supporting the association, urging clubs and leaders to prioritise training and development.

All executive members were elected unopposed. The elected officials are Ebrima Saho (President), Fatoumata Drameh (1st Vice President), Alhagie Jarju (2nd Vice President), Sheikh Tijan Njie (Secretary General), Edrissa Jammeh (Treasurer), with Penda Njie and Bubacarr Jallow as co-opted members.

In his acceptance remarks, President Saho thanked delegates for their confidence and pledged an inclusive and transparent leadership committed to working with all clubs to secure national and international recognition for fencing.

Delegates from seven fencing clubs across the country adopted the association’s constitution and elected the first executive committee of the GFA. The participating clubs were Kunta Kinteh, Magic, Timeless, Wellingara, Waza United, Scorpion, and JADU’S Fencing Clubs.

The event was graced by senior officials of the African Fencing Confederation, led by Oumar Maiga and Mr Cheikh Oumar Diallo from Senegal. Mr Ndiaye commended the rapid growth of fencing clubs in The Gambia and presented fencing equipment to support the new Association.

Following the congress, the GFA commenced a one-week training of trainers programme in Serekunda on 29th December 2025, supervised by a certified Senegalese expert under the African Fencing Confederation, marking a significant step in building local capacity and strengthening the foundation of fencing in The Gambia.