GAMBIA FINED $100,000 OVER GABON MATCH

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has slammed a fine on The Gambia in the wake of the eventful CAN qualifier against Gabon on November 16. The full details of the Caf decision on the matter is reproduced below:

Facts:

On their arrival, the Gabonese national team players were stranded at the airport for more than five hours, meaning that the whole Gabonese team delegation spent the night sleeping on the airport’s floor.

Considered

∑ In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

∑ In terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 83 and 151 of the Disciplinary Code

Decision:

The Gambian federation did not comply to the loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship values and rules of Fair Play concerning the reception of the Gabonese Delegation. The Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon the Gambian federation a fine of 100.000 USD (One Hundred Thousand US Dollars) of which 50.000 USD (Fifty Thousand US Dollars) are suspended on the condition that the federation is not found guilty of a similar offense within a period of twenty-four (24) months.

Meanwhile, Caf has also fined Gabonese international Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for sportsmanship.

Facts:

Mr. Pierre Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang has publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honor and image of the Confederation of African Football.

Considered

∑ In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations;

∑ In terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 82 of the Disciplinary Code

Decision:

The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD for breach of the values of sportsmanship and integrity on the Gabonese Football Federation for the regrettable behavior of the player.