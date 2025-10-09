GAMBIA, GABON RENEW RIVALRY TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

The Scorpions will be aiming to defend their Nairobi fortress against Gabon’s Panthers in a crucial World Cup qualifier. The Scorpions are set to feature in Kenya again, this Friday when they host The Panthers of Gabon at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Led by coach Jonathan McKinstry, have turned Nairobi into a terrifying’ home ground, and they will be looking to dampen the celebration of a very determined Gabonese side led by talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This Group F match will be an action-packed event, and this game will be an intriguing wager for punters. With The Gambia playing free from anxiety and Gabon needing to win at all costs, there is a chance of goals at Kasarani.

The Gambia come into this match as home team by default but are doing the best they can on neutral terrain in Kenya since there are no stadiums within their country that are certified by Caf. However, this has been minimal if any encumbrance.

Since Jonathan McKinstry took over, who is knowledgeable about Kenyan football with a successful stint at Gor Mahia, the Scorpions have thrived in Nairobi.

The Scorpions secured back-to-back wins here in September, with a strong offense and a resolute spirit. Their season may be over, but pride and maintaining their strong record in Kenya will fuel their performance.

For Gabon, things could not be more uncertain. They are second in Group F with 19 points, one point behind the group leaders Côte d’Ivoire. A victory is impossible to maintain their automatic qualification prospects or, at least, win a ticket in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Having previously had a taste of success in Nairobi this term with a 2-1 win against Kenya, The Panthers will be confident. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing his finest game and chasing his dream of playing at a World Cup, Gabon will be a formidable side to overcome.

The two teams’ recent form sets up for a nail-biting and bitter encounter between Gabon and The Gambia. The Scorpions have been dogged and determined on their new home turf, Nairobi, where they have turned Kasarani into some sort of fortress. Their recent run of performances — WWLDW — is testimony to the virtues of consistency and resolve, not least with their ability to recover from defeat.

Burning five goals in their previous two home games says a lot about their confidence upfront, and the dynamic forward line of the team has proved able to unsettle even very well-drilled defense lines. Housed on their home turf and blessed with the liberty of playing without the suffocating weight of being bogged down by expectations, The Gambia will look to carry on in glorious style.

Gabon, though, come into this game with the serenity and focus of a side who are well in the qualification hunt. Their record — WWWLW — speaks volumes of a side who have competed at advanced levels campaign long, picking up just one blemish on their previous six.

The Panthers’ artillery is spearheaded by talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose double against Kenya in March 2025 was a timely re-endorsement of his unstinting quality and goal-scorer’s reflex. With their qualification hopes hanging on their shoulders, Gabon enter the game with renewed determination and one clear objective: win three points and stay in the dream. Their attacking skill and flair could be their undoing against a more seasoned but less confident Gambian side.

Key statistics and match prediction

Recent performance tells a straightforward tale leading into this make-or-break meeting. The Gambia have been scoring for fun in Nairobi, accruing five goals from their last two home matches — three versus Kenya and two versus Burundi — with such an attack line as vibrant and innovative as it has been throughout the entire year. Yet the overall effectiveness and composure of Gabon in such high-stakes games render them an obvious favorite.

Aubameyang is the difference-maker, and his two-goal performance in the 2-1 win over Kenya in the campaign this season indicated how he can perform with the pressure. Pressure literally could not have been more vital to Gabon, where a win alone will keep them alive for qualifying to the 2026 World Cup on automatic passes.

The naivety of the hosts at home might present opportunities, but their weakness on defence might be vulnerable to Gabon’s quick attack. The maturity and win lust of the visitors could be too much, especially with Aubameyang leading the charge and calling the shots in the box.

Though The Gambia are able to locate the net with their current shape, Gabon’s quality going forward and high levels of determination should ensure they battle home a tight but significant win. 1-2 Gabon victory is the forecast that combines The Gambia’s home supremacy with Gabon’s ruthless finishing under duress.

Head-to-head

Past encounters between these teams have been close and more eventful. Gabon hold a slight 3-2 advantage from their last five encounters with The Gambia. Their recent reverse fixture in this campaign was also an end-to-end, free-scoring thriller of a 3-2 victory for Gabon in June 2025, which says much about the respective attacking philosophies of both sides. Notably, four of the previous five encounters have been both teams to score matches, and so another free-scoring, end-to-end game now looks likely.

The fact that there has never been a draw between these two sides in their last six games would mean that there is a high likelihood of yet another conclusive result. Each side has the tendency to approach this game with attack instead of defense tactics, guaranteeing to build goals and momentum changes in the course of the 90 minutes.

The Gambia’s increasing belief and Gabon’s thirst for three points ensure that this match is both intense and pivotal. Ultimately, history and recent performance have it that Gabon should once again be able to dominate — narrowly but steadfastly — in what is set to be another thriller chapter of their enduring rivalry.

Team news

Northern Ireland manager Jonathan McKinstry has no new injury concerns and should name a good side to finish off their “home” campaign in style.

Having spent over a week away from the football, indulging in it in Kenya with old friends, the Northern Irishman has designated this as a “business trip” and will ensure that his team is properly ready to ruin the plans of Gabon.

Search for players like defender Alaigne Saine to make their mark in trying to stem Gabon’s potent attack.

Gabon’s skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the one under the spotlight, with knowledge that a World Cup is the icing on the cake of his fantastic career.

The 36-year-old has described it as a “dream come true” to make it to the World Cup and will lead the attack with determination.

Coach Thierry Mouyouma has a fit side at his disposal and will certainly field his strongest possible eleven to earn the crucial three points.

Predicted line-ups

Gambia

Gaye, Bajo, Sanyang, Saine, Colley (C), Adams, Sidibeh, Barrow, Sinyan, Minteh, Sanneh.

Gabon

Noubi (GK); Oyono, Appindangoyé, Manga, Moucketou-Moussounda; Lemina, Kanga; Bouanga, Allevinah, Babicka; Aubameyang.

Source: Pulse, Kenya