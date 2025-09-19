GAMBIA GETS STEADY RISE IN FIFA RANKINGS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is one of the biggest movers in the latest Fifa World rankings released by the global football governing body yesterday.

The Scorpions have moved up eight spots to rank 115 worldwide and four spots higher in Africa, to land at 30th on the continent. The last ranking in July, put The Gambia at 123rd and 34th, in the world and Africa respectively.

Reasons

The Gambia secured a 3-1 win over Kenya and followed that up with another dominant display in a 2-0 defeat of Burundi, jumping to third in its 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification group ahead of the final two rounds of matches next month.

The Scorpions are currently on a run of four matches without defeat, dating back to June this year when they defeated and drew against Equatorial Guinea and Uganda, respectively. The current upward trajectory is linked to these four results, and it will go a long way in determining the type of qualification draw the team gets ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.