Real de Banjul in Champions league clash today

The Caf Champions League roars back this weekend with 30 first-leg ties scattered across the continent, the opening move in a campaign that stretches to March’s knockouts. Gambian champion Real de Banjul is in Morocco to meet Morocco’s AS FAR. RABAT. Here are the full fixtures and analysis of the Caf champions league first leg.

For dozens of clubs, the immediate target is modest but vital: establish a platform at home, travel well next week and claim a place in October’s second preliminary round—where some of Africa’s heaviest hitters are waiting.

Record winners Al Ahly and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns skip this stage alongside holders Pyramids FC, who will meet Rwanda’s APR in the next phase.

The size of the field—a record 62 entrants—speaks to the competition’s pull, while CAF’s USD 100,000 subsidy for clubs eliminated in the first two rounds underlines a drive to widen access.

There is no shortage of intrigue in the fixtures. East End Lions (SLE) v US Monastirienne (TUN) headlines the slate, a classic West–North Africa clash pitting the Lions’ raw power and fervent Freetown backing against a Monastir side drilled in continental football.

The winner earns a date with Bibiani Gold Stars (GHA) or JS Kabylie (ALG), with Kabylie’s storied history making that mini-bracket especially compelling.

FC Fassell (LBR) host ASC Jaraaf (SEN) in Monrovia with the carrot of MC Alger in the next round. Jaraaf’s streetwise midfield will test Fassell’s tempo, though the Liberians have made their home ground a noisy asset.In Cotonou, Dadjè FC (BEN) meet Libya’s first representative in a tie whose victor could quickly find themselves measuring up to RS Berkane or ASCK (TOG)—both sides accustomed to knock-out arm-wrestles.

From Nigeria, Remo Stars—slick, possession-minded and fast improving—face Comoros champions US Zilimadjou. Win here, and Sundowns loom in round two, a glamorous but daunting reward.

Simba Bhora (ZIM), meanwhile, take on Nsingizini Hotspurs (SWZ), a pathway that could run through Gaborone United and ultimately to a blockbuster Tanzanian derby with Simba SC next month.

The meeting between Power Dynamos (ZAM) and ASEC Mimosas (CIV) is a heavyweight early test.

ASEC’s academy-polished attack has flourished on the continent; Dynamos counter with set-piece threat and a capacity Dar es Salaam crowd when they travel for the return leg.

Whoever advances will likely see African Stars (NAM) or Vipers SC (UGA)—two sides that press high and play on fast transitions.

In Ouagadougou, Rahimo FC (BFA) welcome AS Mangasport (GAB), with the winners set to face the victor of Forces Armées (NIG) v Espérance de Tunis (TUN)—a draw that could land a traditional giant in round two.

Elsewhere, travel and surfaces will matter: coastal humidity in West Africa, altitude in parts of Southern Africa and tight turnarounds between legs will stretch squad depth as much as tactics.

The brief is clear for hosts this weekend (19–21 September): protect the clean sheet and build a cushion for next week’s returns (26–28 September).

Away teams, many playing their first continental minutes of the season, will aim for sterile draws, away goals and games that can be killed on home turf.

Victory over 180 minutes unlocks an October shot (17–19 and 24–26) at the group stage, due to begin on 21 November 2025.

From there, the road bends towards the quarter-finals in March 2026—and a chance to etch a name into Africa’s most prestigious roll of honour.