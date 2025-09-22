GTU hosts Town Hall meeting to address challenges in transport sector

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The General Transport Union (GTU) and its members recently staged a town hall meeting at the Semega Janneh Hall in Buffer Zone.

The meeting provided a platform for direct engagement with union members to openly discuss the challenges affecting the road transport sector in The Gambia.

During the discussions, members highlighted critical issues impacting their daily operations. The meeting identified several pressing challenges facing the industry, including the high cost of fuel in the country which was identified as a major challenge affecting the industry, and the need for a review of national transport fares to ensure that they are affordable and reflective of the current economic realities.

The union also called for the establishment of standardised costs for mandatory fines to ensure consistency and fairness.

The meeting further discussed operational issues concerning foreign commercial vehicles in the country and the need for clear regulations. It also highlighted the importance of maintaining road shoulders and road signs to ensure safety and efficiency and the need for adequate commercial garages nationwide to support the industry.

The union called for regulations to govern the operations of “Tuk Tuk” tricycles to ensure safety and efficiency.

Stakeholders at the meeting also discussed the shortage of sand quarries for construction and road works and the need for urgent action.

It highlighted the need for coordinated management of garages in the Greater Banjul Area to ensure efficiency and safety.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of resolutions addressing these concerns.

According to the organisers, the Union will formally present these resolutions and recommendations to all relevant authorities and stakeholders for urgent consideration and necessary action.

The GTU reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the welfare of transport workers and promoting a safe, affordable, and efficient transport system for the benefit of all Gambians.

It also expressed commitment to working with all stakeholders to address the challenges facing the industry and ensure a brighter future for transport workers.

The GTU urges all relevant authorities and stakeholders to take urgent action to address the challenges facing the industry.

“By working together, we can ensure a safe, efficient, and affordable transport system that benefits all Gambians.”