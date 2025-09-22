DCAF launches Gambia Immigration Department’s evaluation report

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), in collaboration with the Centre for Research and Policy Development (CRPD), has launched the final evaluation report of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID). The launch marks the conclusion of the project “Supporting the Efficiency and Accountability of the Gambia Immigration Department (July 2021 – June 2024),” funded by the Swiss Confederation.

The project aimed to support GID in enhancing immigration management, strengthening border governance, and promoting accountability and respect for human rights.

The overall objective of the project was to make GID more effective at ensuring human security at individual and community levels, with due regard for international human rights standards, including gender equality.

The independent evaluation, conducted by CRPD, highlights significant progress, including enhanced professionalism within GID in the areas of accountability and respect for human rights, strengthened institutional oversight mechanisms, ensuring greater transparency, and enhanced gender mainstreaming, promoting gender equality and sensitivity in immigration management.

It also reveals more coordinated approaches to border security and migration management, ensuring a unified and effective response.

The launch event, held at Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau, featured presentations and discussions on the evaluation findings.

Mark Lynch, Head of Office at DCAF Gambia, emphasised the importance of reflecting on progress made and sharing lessons learned.

Hulay Jallow, Deputy Director of the Gambia Immigration Department, highlighted notable achievements, including the development of the GID Bill and improved professionalism and oversight mechanisms.

She said the final evaluation report provides valuable insights and recommendations for future directions.

“As the Gambia Immigration Department moves forward, it remains committed to building on these foundations, deepening reforms, and working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that borders are not only secure but also humane, efficient, and accountable to the people served.”

Anna Bennett, Head of Africa Americas, and Abraham Mendy, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior also delivered statements at the event which featured a panel discussion with key stakeholders. It also included an interactive Q&A session, providing opportunities for engagement and discussion.

The launch of the evaluation report marks an important milestone in the Gambia Immigration Department’s journey towards strengthening institutional capacity, accountability, and professionalism.

According to stakeholders, the report’s findings and recommendations will inform future directions and support the department’s efforts.