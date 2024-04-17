GAMBIA HOLDS CAF CLUB LICENSING WORKSHOP AHEAD OF PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

- Advertisement -

In preparation for the CAF inter-club competitions and professionalisation of the Gambian football league, a two-day workshop for the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) for the domestic men and women league clubs in The Gambia organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ended yesterday.

“The workshop was designed to provide Gambian football stakeholders an opportunity to delve into issues of club licensing, exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices as well as to collectively take part in building a better future for our football,” Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kaba Bajo said.

The GFF second vice president responsible for competition matters, Ebou Faye said since world football is evolving Gambian clubs should therefore be well structured to compete at continental stage. “I implore on you all to be attentive, ask the right questions, and engage the instructors so as to better transmit the knowledge back to your clubs,” he had told participants at the opening.

Caf club licensing instructor, Siman Allie-Mans Conteh, highlighted the significance of the workshop and its role in world football. He was assisted by Francis Adu.

The convergence focused on the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform, with in-depth training sessions for users of the platform from the clubs on the CAF Club Licensing regulations framework (Edition 2022) for men and women, and explain mandatory criteria for the domestic and continental competitions amongst others.

CAF launched the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) in 2022, which is an electronic tool system designed to manage the licensing process and stadium inspections for continental and domestic competitions. The Member Associations as licensors will use the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform to operate their licensing system every season. The system is extended to all the CAF national associations in order to be used for continental and domestic license type.

As part of its features, CLOP will allow the licensors to implement a fully automated and electronic club licensing process for continental and domestic competitions as well as facilitates smooth gathering and real-time visualization of the documents submitted by the licence applicants (clubs) amongst others.