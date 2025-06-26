GAMBIA IS 4TH MOST PEACEFUL COUNTRY IN AFRICA

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia has been ranked the 4th most peaceful country in Africa according to the Global Peace Index 2025.

The comprehensive assessment, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, also places The Gambia at 55th position globally out of 163 countries based on 23 critical indicators including safety levels, conflict intensity, and militarisation rates.

This ranking reflects The Gambia’s relative stability and peacefulness within the continent.

Reacting to the ranking, the Ministry of Information wrote: “A proud moment for The Gambia. This ranking is a powerful testament to the resilience, unity, and peaceful spirit of the Gambian people. Let’s strive to maintain and strengthen the peace that defines us”.