GAMBIA MAKE IT TO LAST 3 IN CAF AWARDS

The Gambia national team, the Scorpions, are in pole position to be crowned Team of the Year at this year’s Caf awards.

On Wednesday night, Caf released the final three nominees for the Team of the Year category with Gambia, Senegal and Morocco in the list.

The Gambia national team made two consecutive qualifications to the Africa Cup of Nations reaching the quarter finals in her maiden appearance.

Reacting to the impressive short listing of the Scorpions, the Gambia Football federation GFF described it as another historic year for Gambian football.

The Caf awards will be held in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday.

“The award will celebrate the continent’s top achievers for their exceptional performances in the past year”, Caf said in a statement.