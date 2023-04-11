Gambia moves six places in Fifa ranking

The Gambia has moved six places up in the latest World Rankings released by Fifa on Saturday. The Scorpions were ranked 126 in the last edition and they are 120 now. This came after the last AFCON qualifiers where the Scorpions lost and defeated Mali over two legs.

The latest move is another significant step taken by Tom Saintfiet’s charges who have been on a steady upward trajectory over the last five years. The Gambia was ranked 172 five years ago, meaning it has moved up 52 places during that period.

Reacting to the latest development, Coach Tom Saintfiet expressed his pride in the steady progress and credited team work for such an achievement. “This will help with the future of Gambian football the better the rankings, the better our opponents will be in draws. Probably we’ll not have to play any more pre-qualifications so I’m proud of the performance of the players, the whole staff and also the federation. It is teamwork and it’ll help Gambian football.”