Gambia named 4th safest country in Africa

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Global Peace Index 2025 has named Gambia as one of the safest countries in Africa, with a ranking that reflects remarkable advancements in the nation’s stability, peacefulness, and social resilience.

Gambia currently holds the 4th most peaceful country position in Africa and ranks 55th globally, according to Global Peace Index 2025.

It added that the safest African nations include Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Madagascar, Ghana, Zambia, Senegal, and Rwanda.

“These countries excel in political stability, low crime rates, and peaceful governance, making them ideal travel destinations.”

According to the Global Peace Index, The Gambia has emerged as a peaceful haven with beautiful coastal attractions. Sierra Leone, with its growing security, invites visitors to explore its unspoiled beaches.

The Gambia scored highly in the Global Peace Index due to its low levels of conflict, strong sense of community, and relatively low rates of militarisation. The nation’s Global Peace Index score improved notably this year, reflecting a significant upward movement of 16 positions in the global ranking, a rare achievement among African countries.

The Gambian Ministry of Information hailed the achievement as “a proud moment” and a testament to the collective commitment of the Gambian people to national unity and harmony. Information Minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay credited strategic reforms and inclusive peace building efforts as essential drivers for the positive ranking.

Gambia joins Mauritius, Botswana, and Namibia in the top tier of peaceful African nations, outperforming regional peers in several critical indicators of safety and stability. Global Peace Index data shows Gambia ahead of larger countries in Africa that continue to struggle with conflict and instability.