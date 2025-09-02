Imam Kuyateh gets massive solidarity at police station

- Advertisement -

Imam Abdul Kareem Kuyateh whose controversial sermons against the Magal Touba prompted the Gambia government to apologise to followers of the Mouride sect for his comments, yesterday turned into instant hero when he was invited by the police over the matter. Large crowds gathered at the edge of the city of Banjul to accompany him to the police chanting Allahu- Akbar and expressing solidarity with him.

The imam then reported to the police before returning to the tumultuous crowd of admirers who were satisfied that he was let go.