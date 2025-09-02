Man convicted for operating pharmacy without licence

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Michelle Mendy of the Bundung magistrates’ court yesterday convicted and sentenced one Alhagie Touray to a fine of five hundred thousand dalasi (D500,000) in default to serve five years in prison for operating a pharmacy without a license in Sanchaba.

He was found guilty on a single count charge of general penalty.

Mr Touray who was unrepresented when the charge was read to him, pleaded guilty.

Narrating the facts of the case, Police Inspector Bobo Jarju said sometime in February this year, at Sanchaba, officers from the Medicine Control Agency led by Inspector Alieu Darboe and team, found out that the accused person is operating a pharmacy, and when asked for his license, he could not produce any.

“The officers confiscated all the drugs found there, recorded and entered them in a quarantine seizure form before subsequently arresting the accused and taking him to Sanchaba police post where he was cautioned and charged,” the police prosecutor said.

In passing her sentencing, Magistrate Mendy said the convict has shown remorse and has cooperated with the police upon his arrest.

“To be candid this is not a genuine excuse as the convict knew exactly what he was doing and the implication of his act. Operating a pharmacy without a license is illegal and thus a criminal offence, punishable under the medicine and related products Act 2014. However the convict pleaded guilty to the offence charged at the first reasonable time and therefore, did not waste the court’s time, the magistrate noted.

The trial magistrate further stated that there is lesser harm and lower culpability, adding that there are more mitigating than aggravating factors.

“Considering the mitigating factors, which stand to the convict’s advantage, I will consider a penalty of a fine against the convict. He is therefore fined a sum of D500,000 and in default to serve five years imprisonment for violation of the medicine and related products Act,” Magistrate Mendy said.