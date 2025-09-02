Gov’t launches over D80M rice project

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Ministry of Agriculture has officially launched a $5.6 million (D80,245,000) K-Ricebelt Project, a collaborative initiative funded by South Korea to transform the country’s rice sector through advanced seed cultivation, modern infrastructure, and international expertise.

The project launched recently at the Bakadagi Hotel marks a major milestone in the country’s agricultural development and food security efforts.

The K-Ricebelt Project is part of a sweeping effort involving seven African countries, supported by a $5.6 million grant from South Korea. The initiative’s central goal is to increase rice seed production, introduce resilient and high-yielding Korean rice varieties, and boost food self-sufficiency for Gambian communities.

The K-Ricebelt Project was officially unveiled at a ceremony attended by Gambian officials, Korean diplomats, and agricultural leaders.

Demba Sabally, Minister of Agriculture, praised South Korea’s support and highlighted the project’s potential to eliminate challenges in accessing quality rice seeds for local farmers and dealers.

The launch also featured remarks from the Honorary Consul of Korea in The Gambia and leaders from the National Seed Secretariat.

The project undertakes the construction of a state-of-the-art rice seed cultivation complex covering 73 hectares. Features include modern irrigation systems, reliable water supply and drainage, and advanced agricultural machinery.

Korean rice varieties chosen for the scheme are noted for being high-yielding, aromatic, and popular among Gambian farmers.

The K-Ricebelt Project represents a broader regional commitment, with similar projects running in Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Guinea, and Senegal. In its first year, Gambia harvested 180 tons of high-yield Korean rice seeds, with production expected to multiply as modern facilities and expert knowledge take root. South Korean ODA experts will collaborate locally to ensure sustainability and scale, aiming for an annual production target of up to 10,000 tons by 2027 to feed millions across Africa.

Rice is a critical staple in The Gambia and West Africa, yet local production often falls short of demand, leaving the region vulnerable to price shocks. By enabling access to high-yield, climate-resilient seeds and modern farming knowledge, the K-Ricebelt Project offers new hope for small farmers and marginalised groups, supporting economic development and food security for the nation.

This initiative underscores South Korea’s growing dedication to Africa’s development. Through technology transfer, collaborative agricultural research, and continued investment, South Korea is leveraging its expertise gained from decades of food self-sufficiency efforts—especially the success of the “Tongil” rice variety, which revolutionized yields in Korea during the 1970s.