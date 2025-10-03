GAMBIA NAMED SQUAD FOR FINAL WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

Coach Johnathan McKinstry yesterday unveiled a 23-man squad for Gambia’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Gabon and Seychelles later this month.

Adama Bojang and Abdoulie ‘Bambalie’ Sanyang will miss out through injury while Sheriff Sinyan will also sit out the window to serve a one- match suspension for card accumulation. James Gomez and Abdoulie Ceesay returned as replacements.

Meanwhile the Gambia’s home match, against Gabon will be played in Kenya on 10 October while the away leg to Seychelles will be played in Mauritius four days later.