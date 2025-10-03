Minteh shortlisted for EPL player of the month for September

- Advertisement -

Yankuba Minteh has been shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Month.

The Gambia international was directly involved in three goals in three games. Having picked out Kaoru Mitoma to head in against Bournemouth, the winger scored in Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham before teeing up Danny Welbeck’s equaliser at Chelsea on Saturday.

The winger has made 43 appearances in all competitions for Albion since joining them from Newcastle United in 2024 and scored eight goals.

- Advertisement -

Voting for the award closes on Monday 6 October.

Brighton Hove Albion