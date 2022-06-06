FSQA investigates rumoured use of sniper insecticide on smoked fish

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The director general of the Food Safety and Quality Authority has said a swift investigation will be conducted into claims of fish smokers using sniper on smoked fish.

A few weeks after government banned SNIPER, a popular insecticide, reports emerged over the weekend that fish smokers are now allegedly using the product as a preservative against insect infestation in order to prevent spoilage.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Mamodou Bah said the Authority is following up on the rumour with an urgent investigation and measures will be taken against anyone found wanting.

“The gravity of this report is something that needs urgent verification. It is a serious rumour and that is why we are out to allay the fears of the public and to assure them that we are going to investigate and anyone found wanting will face the consequences,” the director general warned.

He said the Authority will conduct its investigations with the NEA, Fisheries and Public Health departments to get to the bottom of it and report its findings to the public.

According to DG Bah, the use of such insecticide on food products could pose harm to the public while the people engaged may be naïve to understand the damages due to ignorance.

“Some of these things are naive. Sometimes people do things not because they are bad but they may not know the effect and harm it could do to the public. If anybody is engaged in this practice, let them stop it immediately because we are investigating and anyone who has information can call our toll-free number 1299 and we will get to them.”

The National Environment Agency last month announced a ban on importation, warehousing/ stockpiling, distribution, sales and use of sniper insecticide.