Gov’t introduces route licensing scheme

Press release

The Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure (MoTWI), wishes to inform all transport operators that the government of The Gambia is introducing a route licensing scheme. The main objective of introducing this important initiative is to improve the overall efficiency of the transport system in the country.

In order to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme, selected routes will be piloted. This pilot will include the following routes; Banjul – Westfield 101, Banjul – Brikama 102, Banjul – Serekunda 104, Banjul – Bakau 103, Banjul – Tippa Garage 105, Banjul – Tabokoto 106, Westfiled – Tabokoto 201, Westfiled – Banjulinding 202, Westfiled – Brikama 203, Westfiled – Coastal Road 204, Westfiled – Bakau 205, Tabokoto – Brikama 301, Lamin – Brikama 401, Brikama – Coastal Road 501, Brikama – Turntable 502, Serekunda – Tabokoto 603, Serekunda – Coastal Road 601, Serekunda – Banjulinding 604, Serekunda – Brikama 602, Serekunda – Bakau 603, Serekunda – Terminal 605.

The scheme shall apply to commercial vehicles that are licensed to carry ten (10) passengers and above. Any vehicle that plies these routes and falls under the above categories of vehicles should register for one route with the Ministry’s officials who will be going around the designated destinations (Banjul, Serekunda, Bakoteh, former Tippa Garage, Brusubi, Coastal Road, and Brikama).

It is important to note that any vehicle that does not register for one of the above routes cannot ply the routes. Drivers who fail to register for a route and want to ply will not be allowed. Registration for obtaining the permit and stickers will start on Wednesday 30th March 2022 at the above garages and the official launching of the scheme is scheduled for Monday 4th April 2022.