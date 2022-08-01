Gov’t to convene response to flood disaster

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Cabinet is expected to meet this morning to discuss and strategise response to a major disaster in the wake of heavy down pour over the weekend that devastated many houses and public facilities across the Greater Banjul Area. The rains that lasted almost 24 hours are said to be the heaviest experienced in the country in many years.

The devastation of houses emerged on social media across communities in Brufut, Ebo Town, Bakoteh and Serekunda markets, Sukuta main town and Nemasu, Bundung, Churchill’s Town, Banjul and many other places still being compiled by the National Disaster Management Agency, NDMA. The Fajara-Pipeline- Traffic Lights was cut off from traffic from Senegambia as the Kotu bridge linking them was under water and traffic diverted to Kotu and Manjai. In many areas of Kanifing, streets were flooded. The National Water and Electricity Company, Nawec announced major disruptions to service across many areas due to facilities affected by the floods.

The director general of the company, Sana Dahaba spoke to The Standard from Youna and Mariama Kunda villages while touring the places as part of the vice president Badara Joof’s fact-finding visit. The vice president, accompanied by several ministry officials, visited various localities and communities affected by the floods.

Government spokesman said President Barrow and the First Family are aware of what is happening and their hearts go out to all communities and persons affected by the floods.

VP Joof, who is in charge of national disaster, was also accompanied by the Chief of Staff, the Government Spokesperson, Ministers of Defence and Interior, the Police, Army, the Navy as well as other essential entities of the state.

Meanwhile, The Standard has been reliably informed that there will be cabinet meeting today as well as a meeting with donor agencies to strategise a response to the disaster.