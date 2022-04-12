Inquest finds Fadera died of infection, not poisoning

- Advertisement -

Press release

On 21st February 2022 his Lordship the Hon. Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, upon the application of the Attorney General pursuant to the Coroners Act (Cap 7:04 Laws of The Gambia) appointed Her Worship Hon. Sidi K. Jobarteh, then Principal Magistrate as a coroner to inquire into the cause of death of His Excellency Dawda Fadera, former Ambassador of the Republic of the Gambia to the USA.

Mr. Fadera died on the 20th of February 2022 whilst admitted as a patient at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

- Advertisement -

The inquest commenced on the 2nd of March 2022 and concluded on 31st March 2022. The Coroner submitted her report to the Hon. Chief Justice on 1st of April 2022. The Coroner examined ten witnesses including the pathologist and staff of the hospital, an independent medical expert as well as family members of the deceased, visited the hospital and reviewed relevant documents such as the post mortem report and the hospital file of the deceased.

The Coroner’s verdict is that the deceased died as a result of an infection following surgery performed on him at the hospital. The coroner found no evidence of poisoning or other unlawful conduct causing the death.

The report has been forwarded to the Attorney General and to the medical authorities.