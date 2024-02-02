GAMBIA, OTHERS TO GET US $500,000 AFTER FIRST ROUND EXIT

- Advertisement -

The Gambia and fellow fourth place finishers in the ongoing Afcon 2023 in Ivory Coast have been booted out at the first opportunity but it does not mean they remain with empty pockets.

According to verified reports from Caf despite falling short of advancing to the knockout stage, the team will pocket a share of the tournament’s US$34.6 million prize money, as revealed in the breakdown provided by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The following is the breakdown:

· Six teams finishing fourth in their respective groups will receive US$500,000 each

· Eight teams exiting at the round of 16 will be awarded US$800,000 each.

· Four losing quarterfinalists will each receive US$1,300,000.

· Two losing semi-finalists will be granted US$2.5 million.

· The losing finalist will receive US$4 million.

· The winner of the competition will claim the top prize of US$7 million.

· The Gambia finished bottom in Group C having lost to Senegal, Guinea and Cameroon.

· The country will however pocket a consolation of half-a-million dollars.