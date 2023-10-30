Gambia partners with world’s leading hospitality management school

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad has signed a letter of intent with EHL Hospitality Business School that will enable The Gambia to collaborate with the world’s leading hospitality management institution in shaping the future of the country’s hospitality education sector.

The cooperation is expected to promote academic collaboration, cultural exchanges, and personnel exchanges and pave the way to more formal and binding agreements that include the development of Gambian students and hospitality curricula revisions in Gambian institutions.

The 130 years of expertise of EHL, the world’s first hotel school, will serve as an accelerator for The Gambia hospitality sector and for its educational institutions.

- Advertisement -

Upon signing the protocol, His Excellency Dr Mamadou Tangara mentioned: “This cooperation will benefit the entire hospitality sector in The Gambia, including our students and the tourism sector. We expect this will lead to structural, long-term changes in our educational programs and enable a holistic review of the sector. Cooperating with the best institutions will accelerate our already ongoing developments in the sector in the country.”