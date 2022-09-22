Gambia pledges to heavily invest in quality education, skills development

- Advertisement -

State House, Banjul, 20th September 2022: President Barrow, Monday, 19th September, participated in the Transforming Education Summit on the sidelines of the ongoing UNGA77 in New York, where he delivered the National Statement of Commitment.

The Transforming education summit seeks a global response to the crisis in education, which has a devastating impact on the future of children and youth worldwide. It provides an opportunity to elevate education to the top of the global political agenda and galvanise action to transform education in a rapidly changing world.

In the statement delivered by President Barrow, The Gambia upholds education and skills acquisition as a right for every citizen to attain goals and commitments. The country also seeks to achieve high learning and skills outcomes, with more than 80 percent of the children reaching the minimum learning competencies and standards in line with the National Education Policy.

The Gambia government also pledges to invest in foundational literacy and numeracy and employ skills development initiatives that enhance independent learning, creativity, interpersonal skills and critical thinking capabilities.

Given the country’s insufficient and ill-equipped digital learning platforms and the incapacitated workforce, the government renews its commitment to improving the welfare and professional development of the education workforce.

”In the past, the school system in The Gambia focused heavily on academic achievement, leading to the perception that TVET is reserved for academic failures. The government will establish more technical Senior Secondary Schools, upgrade subvented tertiary institutions to degree awarding institutions and establish tertiary TVET centres in all administrative regions.

The objective is to build TVET-based foundational skills and promote indigenous content.”.