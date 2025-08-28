GAMBIA PREPARES TO HOST FIRST U-18 AFRICAN BEACH VOLLEYBALL CUP–Morocco confirms participation

- Advertisement -

As The Gambia prepares to host the first African U-18 beach volleyball cup, Morocco has confirmed it will take part in the competition which starts from September 2-7 in Banjul. The championship is being organised the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB).

This competition is part of CAVB’s strategy to prepare for competitive African representation at the Dakar-2026 Youth Olympic Games, the continental organisation said in a press release, noting that twelve nations have been selected for this inaugural edition.

Nine women’s teams (Cape Verde, DR Congo, Egypt, Gambia, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia) and nine men’s teams (DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone) will take part in the tournament, the same source added.

This sports event is also a key step in the continent’s preparation for the Dakar-2026 Youth Olympic Games, the first edition of these Games in Africa, the CAVB concluded.

According to the Gambia Volleyball Federation, GAVBF the event that will bring together young athletes from across Africa, providing a platform for them to showcase their talents, learn from each other, and build lasting relationships.

“The tournament will provide a platform for young African athletes to showcase their skills and talents in beach volleyball. It’s expected to tap new breed of young stars across the continent and ignite a new spirit of winning mentality into the young beach volleyball athletes, ” the GAVBF said.