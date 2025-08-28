spot_img
Sports

Gambia names squad for Kenya, Burundi World Cup qualifiers

Gambia coach Johnathan McKinstry yesterday named his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Burundi. The coach who is already in Nairobi, the venue for both matches, summoned 25 players, they include Adama Sidibeh, Momodou Drammeh, Abdoulie Manneh, Alagie Saine and Sainey Sanyang who captured the heart of the coach in the last two friendly matches in June when he featured about a dozen debutants.
“Not only their performance at their clubs but also what they have been able to demonstrate  in the national team have motivated us to say they are ready for the qualification games,” the  coach said of the players  in virtual press conference  in Nairobi.
The World Cup matches will be played on September 6 and 9.

