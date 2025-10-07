Gambia pushes for end to Palestine war

- Advertisement -

Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow has stressed the urgent need to end the war in the Palestinian enclave, affirming that the Two-State Solution remains the only viable path to resolving the conflict in the region.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, VP Jallow underscored that Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories are, at the very least, illegal, provocative and a threat to regional and international peace and security. He affirmed that the diplomatic path remains the only viable and lasting solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Jallow explained that the Arab-Islamic Summit recently hosted in Doha called on the international community to condemn Israel’s actions in the strongest possible terms and to swiftly establish deterrent mechanisms to stop such acts of aggression against sovereign states.

He also commended the joint Saudi-French efforts to mobilise international support for recognising the State of Palestine and advancing the Two-State Solution.

Jallow said that the results of the Doha Arab-Islamic Summit, in which he had participated, had been influential in one way or another regarding the current developments. He noted that the Summit had been held at a critical time for the Arab region and the Middle East.

He stressed that the Muslim Ummah that had participated in the summit had contributed to delivering a strong and unified response to the illegal Israeli aggression on the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, pointing out that the summit had categorically rejected the repeated Israeli attacks and the threats of targeting any of the member states.

Jallow emphasised that the summit had gained great importance because it had provided the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation the opportunity to respond jointly to the Israeli aggression, defending the shared Arab-Islamic security, while reaffirming full solidarity and unequivocal condemnation of any infringement upon the security and stability of any member state.

Provocative Israeli actions

VP Jallow said it was necessary to condemn Israel’s violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, describing it as unacceptable. He explained that the objectives behind the recent Israeli attacks on Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Tunisia, and on Qatar on 9 September 2025 were clear.

He stressed that Israel had aimed through these attacks, “in a desperate manner, to divert global attention from the horrendous developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, to sabotage and disrupt the international political peace process, to prolong the conflict and cause further instability in the region, and to undermine the chances of the Two-State Solution.”

Peace-making efforts

When asked about his vision for unifying the ranks against Israel, Jallow said: “Whilst appreciating and applauding the State of Qatar’s great mediation efforts and contributions towards the Arab Peace Initiative in establishing a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, as well as the restoration of stability in the Arab and Middle East region, we also expect the immediate mobilization and deployment of joint Arab-Islamic resources, in collaboration with members of the International Community, to achieve a durable ceasefire, thereby paving the way for a lasting peace that respects the rights and sovereignty of all states and peoples. However, we must emphasize that the diplomatic option is the only viable and durable solution to the conflict in the Middle East.”