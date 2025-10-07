GRA urges UTG to introduce taxation in curriculum

- Advertisement -

Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has called on the University of the Gambia (UTG) to consider incorporating taxation studies into its academic curriculum as part of broader efforts to strengthen tax literacy and compliance in the country.

He was speaking during a recent MoU signing between GRA officials and UTG management where he also emphasised that universities play a vital role in shaping future leaders, economists, and policymakers—and that taxation, as a cornerstone of national development, deserves adequate academic attention. CG Darboe added that taxation is not just a revenue collection tool but also an integral part of national governance and economic sovereignty.

He urged UTG to partner with GRA in crafting modules that would expose students to real-world tax systems, policies, and digital administration.

- Advertisement -

UTG Vice Chancellor Professor Herbert Robinson welcomed the partnership, noting that the university appreciates the support of the GRA. He said the GRA is a very good example of how one can improve. “The digital footprint is there for all to see”.

Professor Robertson said the UTG is committed to supporting the GRA in its reforms.

Lang Sanyang, Director of Research and Consultancy University of the Gambia said the GRA and the UTG continues to share a good relationship. He said the UTG is highly recognised in GRA’s transformation agenda.

- Advertisement -

“The Commissioner General has great confident in the UTG and he always give support where necessary. So I have no doubt that the signing of this MoU will open new opportunities for both GRA and the UTG,” he said.

Under the MoU, both institutions will work on joint capacity-building programs, student internship placements at GRA, and technical assistance to improve public finance management.