GAMBIA READY STING BULLETS AGAINST ZAMBIA

The Gambia Under -20 team is going to war again in Egypt this evening when the Young Scorpions will clash with Zambia who called themselves the ‘Young Bullets’, if there is anything like that.

Sitting comfortably on top of the table with three solid points against one or zero points of other teams, Lie Bojang’s boys will secure a spot in the quarterfinals with a victory over Zambia this evening. Coach Bojang said he believes in attacking football and will almost certainly field an adventurous team against the Southern Africans today.

Zambia coach Chisi Mbewe told Cafonlie that they will be going all out to secure a win against Gambia in Alexandria but The Young Copper Bullets have a tough assignment given the strength of the Gambian team. While the COSAFA champions rallied to secure a 1-1 draw against Benin in their opening match the Young Scorpions needed a late Alagie Saine header to down Tunisia and sent them to the summit of standing.

Zambia hosted and won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 but failed to qualify for the 2019 and 2021 editions in Niger and Mauritania. The Gambia finished with the bronze twice and is determined to take gold this year.

“It won’t be an easy game for both teams,” Mbewe said at his media conference. “We will do everything to win.”

The Young Copper Bullets second half performance against the Cheetahs of Benin is one of the positives for the former U-17s coach.

“We did not have a good game overall against Benin but the last minutes of the last game showed what we’re capable of doing,” Mbewe said.

“The players must transcend themselves, tighten the lines to win. To have more chances of qualifying, we must secure the three points.”

Forward Rickson Ng’ambi who scored the equaliser believes his team will have solutions when they take on Abdoulie Bojang’s Young Scorpions.

“We will listen to the coach to implement the strategy to be put in place,” Ng’ambi said.

“There is a good atmosphere in the group, we are in a magnificent hotel. We want to stay in Egypt until the end of the tournament”.

Zambia vs Gambia- 5PM