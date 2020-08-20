25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 21, 2020
News

Gambia records 14 Covid-19 deaths as death toll reaches 77

97
Dr Samateh
By Aisha Tamba he Gambia yesterday reported 14 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 77. According to the situation report, not all deaths occurred on a single day; sampling dates spanned from the 14th to the 1 7th August.

Out of the 14 deaths 13 are males and 1 female. The new 172 cases registered took the total number of Covid-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 2,288. The country currently has 302 people in quarantine, 1 , 776 active cases, 198 probable cases and a crude fatality ratio of 3.4%. Banjul recorded more cases than any other location within WRI.

