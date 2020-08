- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia yesterday reported three new deaths of Covid-19 taking the number of deaths to 90.

The 101 new cases registered, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 2,686.

The country currently has 1,995 active cases, 292 people in quarantine, 227 probably cases and crude case fatality ratio of 3.4%.