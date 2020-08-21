26.5 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, August 22, 2020
type here...
Sports

GAMBIA RESUMES QUALIFIERS AGAINST GABON IN NOVEMBER

46
squad
- Advertisement -

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced the new international calendar for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches.

African countries face a busy schedule of continental football in 2021 with all international windows packed with qualification games starting from November 2020 to November 2021.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia will resume with a double header against Gabon. The Scorpions leads Group D on 4 points jointly with Gabon but on a better goal difference +2. DR Congo and Angola are trailing on 3rd and 4th with the latter on zero point.The Scorpions opened their campaign with an emphatic 3-1 win away in Luanda after coming from behind with two goals from Assan Ceesay and a late Sulayman Marreh strike to take all three points away from home and a 1-1 draw against DR Congo .

Caf, in a statement released on Wednesday, disclosed the Afcon qualifiers will resume in November while the World Cup qualification games will begin in May 2021.

Initially, the third and fourth round of matches for the 2021 Afcon were slated for March before the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement.

Countries will play the round three and four games between November 9-17 while the final two matches will be held between March 22-30 in 2021.

On June 30, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was supposed to be hosted by Cameroon and was moved to January 2022 and will end in February – a year later than the initial date, after Covid-19 disrupted the global football calendar.

Similarly, the calendar for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers has also been adjusted and the matchdays one and two will now be held between May 31 and June 15 in 2021.

The matchdays three and four have been scheduled for August 30 to September 7 while the penultimate and final group games come up between October 4 and October 12.

The two-legged final qualifying round which will produce Africa’s five representatives for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be between November 8 and 16.

The global competition is still unmoved despite the effects of the coronavirus on football activities and will be the first World Cup to be held between November 21 and December 18.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOn scholastic aptitude and natural wit: Tribute to Imam Tafsir Gaye
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CAF ADVISES GAMBIA, OTHERS TO FIX STADIUMS DURING COVID BREAK

The Confederation of African Football, Caf, in a recent circular to its members, has advised national associations to use this long break from football...
Read more
Sports

GFF YET TO DECIDE COVID-19 FUND DISBURSEMENT

Bakary Jammeh First vice president of The Gambia Football Federation, GFF, has told The Standard yesterday that there has not been any decision by...
Read more
Sports

WHAT NEXT WITH GAMBIA’ COVID-19 FOOTBALL RELIEF FUNDS?

Stakeholders in Gambian football, namely clubs, affiliate associations and regional associations are still waiting for the Gambia Football Federation to inform them about the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

squad

GAMBIA RESUMES QUALIFIERS AGAINST GABON IN NOVEMBER

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced the new international calendar for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 Fifa World...
imam tafsir

On scholastic aptitude and natural wit: Tribute to Imam Tafsir Gaye

tobaski 1

May Allah SWT accept our worship and sacrifice

pulse

Impulse control �

papa and jawara

The Jawara administration was a moonwalk: shall we tell Papa Njie?

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions