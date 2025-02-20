GAMBIA SEEKS PARTNERS TO BECOME AFRICA’S NEXT OIL AND GAS HUB

- Advertisement -

By Sanna Camara

Cany Jobe, Director of Exploration and Production at the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has wooed investors and partners at the recent Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, SAIPEC 2025 summit, held in Lagos, Nigeria, saying The Gambia has good prospects for oil and gas exploration and production.

“We are looking for partners and investors to drill our wells so that Gambia can as well become the next story in Africa’s oil and gas industry,” she told the meeting, adding that the country’s location around the MSBC basin positions it as an emerging hub spot for oil and gas activities.

- Advertisement -

SAIPEC held its 9th edition of the conference in Nigeria last week, organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), on the topic: Sub-Saharan Africa Local Content Collaboration Strategy.

Cany Jobe spoke on Panels 2.5 (Governments and Regulators) and 3.2 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, which were held on the 12th and 13th February, respectively.

“We have onshore and offshore blocks available as well,” she told the conference that brought together hundreds of participants from sector leaders in government, private sector and regulators under the same roof to discuss the future of the crucial energy sector of the continent.

- Advertisement -

She said The Gambia has about eight offshore blocks and two onshore blocks. Our data coverage is about 80 percent offshore and 5 percent onshore,” she added.

According to her, GNPC as a state-owned company that handles the upstream oil and gas operations in The Gambia on behalf of the government, has established partnerships with operators such as PetroNor on Block A4 for technical works.

She explained that GNPC’s work also includes conducting seismic surveys, exploring hydrocarbon resources, developing discoveries into production, and managing the resulting oil and gas production.

Cany Jobe went to speak extensively about the Gambia’s oil and gas potential, highlighting the prospects and opportunities for investments.

She reiterated GNPC’s commitment to streamlining the project approval process, and the government’s political will to support industry players.

“We have also put in place decarbonisation initiatives for our oil and gas industry,” she added.