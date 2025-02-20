Independence celebration

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Tuesday the 18th of February 2025, The Gambia celebrated her 60th Independence Anniversary in grand style. According to sources, the government had put aside an amount of one hundred million dalasi to mark this auspicious occasion.

Many people will say that The Gambia has indeed come a long way since that fateful day in February some sixty years ago. The country that was referred to by one writer as ‘an improbable nation’, sandwiched within the borders of its bigger and more powerful neighbor, with almost no natural resources, persevered and is now marking its Diamond Jubilee.

The country has passed through some very dark and difficult times during this period. A coup d’état in 1981 devastated the peace and security of the people. It brought untold loss of live and property and shattered the peace and tranquility the country was hitherto fore known for.

The economic down turn ushered in other challenges and the famine added to the struggle the people were already going through. These were difficult times and citizens and residents experienced harsh conditions during those trying times.

Despite all these challenges, one can point to many positive things that are worthy of celebration. In 2017, the people came together to oust one of the most autocratic regimes in the sub-region.

At the time, there were fears that it will descend into chaos and conflict as had been seen in so many other countries in the region but the people defied all temptations and bore the challenges with maturity. Regardless of the financial difficulties the people face, they are resilient and work very hard to improve their living conditions.

Perhaps it is these achievements, and this resilience, that is being celebrated. This time round, it has been said in many circles that instead of spending these huge sums of money on celebrations, the government should have invested it on education, agriculture and or healthcare.

That, they contend, would have made more sense and more meaningful for the people of the country.