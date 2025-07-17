Gambia, Senegal customs experts meet in Banjul

- Advertisement -

In a significant development for regional trade and customs cooperation, experts from The Gambia and Senegal yesterday convened in Banjul to discuss ways to enhance collaboration and streamline customs procedures between the two countries.

The two-day meeting organised in the spirit of brotherhood, fraternal relations, protection of borders, among others, seeks to review agreements and recommendations made between the two customs administrations last year in Dakar.

It also underscores the commitment of both nations to foster a more efficient and effective customs environment, facilitating smoother trade flows and economic integration within the region.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said the experts meeting marks a critical step in the implementation journey of the resolutions and recommendations that were adopted at a Bilateral Meeting held between the two countries last year in Dakar.

“That meeting set the tone for enhanced collaboration between our two institutions, with the shared objective of improving customs cooperation, facilitating legitimate trade, securing our borders, and fostering economic integration between our two countries.”

As neighbouring nations with deep historical, cultural, and economic ties, CG Darboe added, “It is incumbent upon us to ensure that our customs administrations work closely, efficiently, and transparently”.

“The progress we make through technical discussions such as this will directly impact trade facilitation along our shared borders, reduce bottlenecks, and support the competitiveness of our economies. This meeting, therefore, provides a valuable opportunity for our technical teams and key stakeholders to thoroughly review the progress made since July 2024. “It is also a time to candidly discuss the challenges encountered, identify areas that require renewed effort, and propose practical solutions for the full and timely implementation of our commitments.”

Colonel Babacar Mbaye, Senegal’s Director General of Customs, said the meeting is in line with the dynamism that the two countries want to infuse during their last bilateral meeting held in Dakar.

“It is a testament of our commitment to consolidate and most importantly to operationalise the recommendations from the Dakar meeting for a consorted and intelligent management of our common borders. It is also part of the channels put in place by the highest authorities of our two countries who have at heart to increase the relationship of our two states as an exemplary model that inspires others.” He said the fraternal relationship between The Gambia and Senegal should more than ever be affirmed as a source of inspiration for all Ecowas Member countries.

“By building our cooperation based on a level of confidence and friendship we can lead the way for a successful regional integration. Now, to achieve the above, we should continue to develop innovative initiatives, exchange information and also pull together our efforts with a view to overcoming effectively the common challenges that our administrations are physically faced with,” he stated.

He added that the two countries should continue to be vigilant and coordinate efforts to address trans border criminality and illicit trafficking.

The GRA Board Chair Dawda Ndure said it is important that customs administrators in The Gambia and Senegal continue bridging the gaps where they exist, open communication lines, and share knowledge.

In a statement read on his behalf, Minister of Finance Seedy Keita commented on the need for the agreements and recommendations made in Dakar to be fully implemented so that the envisaged results would be realised.

Minister Keita said the government places high regards on information sharing between the two customs administrators. He urged the experts to continue the spirit of excellence, collaboration, dialogue, information gathering and sharing and prevent the entry of restricted items.