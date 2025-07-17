GRA, stakeholders validate digital e-invoicing regulations

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Finance yesterday joined stakeholders from the business community to validate the draft Electronic Invoicing Regulations 2025.

Held at Bakadaji Hotel, the validation workshop was organised to gather inputs and feedback from stakeholders and taxpayers.

It brought together representatives from different businesses across the country.

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said to give effect to the implementation of electronic invoicing system; the Authority deems it prudent to develop a draft regulation.

“The regulation is designed to establish a centralised invoicing receipt system that would transform how taxpayers issue reports and manage invoices in The Gambia,” he stated.

He said the regulation shall apply to every taxpayer engaged in any form of business or economic activity in The Gambia except for those who are exempted under income and value added tax or any other law.

“By digitalising the invoice process, we aim to minimise human interference, reduce revenue leakages, eliminate fraud and build a transparent interface between taxpayers and tax administration,” he said.

CG Darboe explicitly encouraged taxpayers to not view the new system as a trap or tax increment, but rather as a “regulatory framework that is meant to bring efficiency in the manner in which you discharge your obligation as provided in the respective revenue laws.”

He also informed the business community that the implementation of the electronic invoicing project is a crucial step towards modernising business and streamlining financial processes.

“The system comes with a significant benefit such as cost reduction, faster payment and improved accuracy,” he stated.

CG Darboe said the GRA has embarked on an ambitious but necessary journey of reform and modernisation anchored on its Corporate Strategic Plan 2025-2029.

“This strategic blueprint prioritises the full digital transformation of our tax system, improving compliance, enhancing efficiency and ultimately increasing domestic revenue mobilisation to support national development,” he added.

In a statement read on his behalf, Finance Minister Seedy Keita said the workshop is designed to provide the critical platform to all stakeholders to review, discuss and provide inputs to the draft e-invoicing regulations.

He said stakeholders input and feedback is expected to ensure that the draft is not only technically sound but also practical, inclusive and responsive to the reality of their operations and context.

“As we move towards a more transparent, efficient and accountable tax system, the introduction of an electronic tax invoicing system presents a transformative step. It would help convert tax evasion, improve compliance and enhance data accuracy thus reducing administration burden on both the taxpayer and the tax authority. He said the electronic invoicing is just not a technological upgrade for the Ministry of Finance and GRA but a bold reform initiative.

“And as we brace towards this digital transformation it is imperative that our legal and regulatory frameworks keep base with these challenges,” he said.