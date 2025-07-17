Centre welcomes adoption of Russian Oil scandal report

- Advertisement -

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice welcomes the adoption of the Report of the Joint Committee of Finance and Public Accounts (FPAC) and the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) on the parliamentary inquiry into the alleged corruption, bribery, tax evasion, and money laundering involving the sale of 36,935.614 metric tonnes of petroleum products valued at $30M.

The report was adopted by the Members of the National Assembly on 10th July 2025.

The report followed a motion put forward by the Member for Lower Saloum and approved by the National Assembly on 22nd July 2024 for the parliament to investigate the importation and sale of Russian oil valued at more than $30M. Following a year of inquiry, on 27th June 2025, the parliamentary committee chaired by the Member for Brikama North Alhagie S Darboe presented the final report on the floor of the National Assembly.

Key recommendations of the adopted report include the following: Censure ministers Abdoulie Jobe and Abdoulie Sanyang for misconduct, prosecute Mr Aurimas Steiblys (Apogee FZC), Nana Koranteng (Creed Energy), and Nana Akufo (Ultimate Beige) for money laundering and tax evasion, and investigate the role of GamPetroleum GM, Mr Yorro Jallow, in representing Apogee.

It also recommended for the strengthening of the enforcement capacities of various public institutions, sanction Access Bank and Ecobank for anti-money laundering breaches, strengthen inter-agency coordination among FIU, GRA, CBG, Police, MoPE, MoJ, and PURA.

The report also recommended for the Strengthening of PURA’s oversight to upstream activities, require OMCs to disclose payment chains and beneficial ownership, enact a Whistle-blower Protection Act and mandate Cabinet approval for sectoral policies and gazette them.

The Centre said given that this parliamentary inquiry is focused on the acts of commission or omission of institutions under the Executive branch, which is headed by the President in whom executive power (s.76) resides, President Barrow should ensure the full enforcement of these recommendations.

“Decisions by the National Assembly that are directed at Executive institutions should be implemented lest it constitutes contempt of the National Assembly (s. 110). This inquiry highlights a deepseated malaise affecting the public sector. It exposes systemic corruption, disregard of the law, regulatory failures, and institutional negligence.”

The Centre added that failure to address these malpractices threatens the peace and progress of The Gambia for which the President takes full responsibility.

“We urge all citizens, CSOs, political partners, development partners and other stakeholders to demand that the President fully enforce these measures without delay.”