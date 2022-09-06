Gambia, Sierra Leone win Zone II beach volleyball championship

The five-nation Zone II beach volleyball championship ended in Banjul yesterday with host The Gambia taking gold in the men’s category while Sierra Leone won the women’s trophy. The tournament featured the zone’s best players in the sport who spent about a week toiling for the various awards at the Palma Rima Beach where the event was hosted. The tournament was also held alongside a meeting of Zone II volleyball presidents led by Gambian Bai Dodou Jallow and a visit by African Volleyball president Madame Bouchira. The Gambia’s sport minister Bakary Badjie was also in attendance at the final matches.