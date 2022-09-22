29.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Sports

GAMBIA STINGS BURKINA TO LEAD TIE

48
The Gambia national U-23 team yesterday placed one foot into the next round of the 2023 African Under-23 championship beating Burkina Faso 1-0 away. Hibernian forward Momodou Bojang scored the lone goal from the penalty spot in the second after a dazzling display by Al Itihad’s Lamin Jarjou resulted in him being brought down in the box. 

The match, played in Cotonou Benin, is the beginning of what is hopefully going to be a long journey for Coach Abdou Jammeh and his boys who now host Burkina Faso on Tuesday September 27 in Marrakech, Morocco, with the winner of the tie advancing to the next stage to face Senegal which has a bye to the second round.

