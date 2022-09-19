GAMBIA TO HOST AFRICAN WORKERS SPORT GAMES NEXT YEAR

- Advertisement -

Under the auspices of the National Interdepartmental Sports Association, NISA, The Gambia will host the African workers sports tournament also called AFRISPORT organised by the African Workers Sport Association, OSTA, from March 6th to 12th, 2023.

The event is the biggest meeting of African workers sport which is held alongside a congress.

The event features different sport namely futsal, volleyball, handball, cross (marathon and walk for health) and pentane.

The hosting right for the 2023 OSTA Games was given to The Gambia at the last edition of the event in Algeria.

Saikou Jarju, president of NISA, the Gambian federation hosting the event said now that the government has accepted to host the event, consultations will start immediately for the formation of a local organising committee that will comprise the associations whose sport will feature in the games as well as other stakeholders.

“The intention is to organise a memorable event because the whole of Africa will attend. NISA as the host national federation of the games is grateful to the Ministry of Sports and The Gambia government for accepting to host the event. We look forward to working with them and all Gambians for a successful hosting of this event,” Jarju said.