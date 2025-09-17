Gambia to host Commonwealth magistrates and judges conference

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia is set to host the 20th triennial conference of the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA), from September 21 to 26, 2025.

A statement from the Judiciary said the high-profile event will bring together over 25 Chief Justices, 150 Supreme Court and High Court judges, magistrates and legal scholars from across the Commonwealth to discuss pressing issues and access to justice.

The conference, themed “Innovation in Judicial Practice: Embracing Change for a Better Future,” aims to promote a deeper understanding of judicial independence, raise awareness of international treaties and laws related to justice development, and enhance professional networks and dialogue on emerging judicial developments.

The conference will also provide a platform for esteemed judicial officers to share knowledge, expertise, and best practices, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration and exchange of ideas on emerging judicial issues.

“With final preparations underway, the Judiciary looks forward to welcoming esteemed delegates to this landmark event. The Judiciary is committed to excellence, transparency, and reform in the administration of justice and this milestone gathering marks a significant moment in The Gambia’s leadership in regional legal cooperation and innovation, underscoring its dedication to fostering inclusive, accountable, and forward-looking judicial systems,” the statement concluded.