Mandate of parliamentary committee on Jammeh’s assets extended

By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly has approved the extension of the mandate for the Special Select Committee tasked with investigating the sales and disposal of assets linked to former President Yahya Jammeh.

The extension, which was moved by the chairperson of the committee Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, will provide the committee with an additional 90 days to complete its work.

The original mandate was set to expire on September 17, 2025 (today). However, due to the extensive scope of evidence and the need for thoroughness, the committee requested an extension.

The motion, which was seconded by Hon Lamin Ceesay, Member for Kiang West, was passed to allow the committee to continue its investigations, summon witnesses, and request documents.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie, made the announcement as follows: “It has been moved and seconded that this Honorable Assembly do consider the extension of the mandate of the special committee established to inquire into the sales and disposal of the assets identified by the commission of inquiry into the financial activities of public bodies, enterprises and officers in relation to former President Yaya Jammeh and connected matters.”

The committee is now expected to submit its final report to the Assembly on or before December 16, 2025.