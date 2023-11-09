GAMBIA TO NAME SQUADFOR WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

Scorpions to play home and away legs in Tanzania

Coach Tom Saintfiet will on Friday announce the national team players he intends to use in the world cup qualifiers coming later this month.

He will use video conference to unveil the team at 11 am and journalists interested in covering the event are urged to be at Football House before the scheduled time.

After the coach announced his squad, he will take questions from the media.

The Gambia will play away to Burundi on 16 November and because Burundi, just like The Gambia, currently play its home matches away, they have decided to host the match in Dares Salam, Tanzania.

That match kicks off at 4pm. The second match day, corresponding to Gambia’s home game against Côte d’Ivoire will be played four days later on November 20 at 7pm. And for logistical reasons, the GFF also decided to host the encounter with the Elephants at the same stadium in Dare salaam.